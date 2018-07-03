Rock Out! Your Library is the Place to Be for Great Music in July

Plato said, “Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” Take flight with the library this summer as a range of musicians share their unique sounds. From instruments such as the cello to a two-necked guitar, and music inspired by Shakespeare to music created with your own voice, Deschutes Public Library is ready to take you on a musical journey this July. All events are free; no registration required.

DPL’s Public (ROCK) Choir Led by Sing Bend

Tuesday, July 10 | 6:00 p.m. | Worthy Brewing  495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend

Tuesday, July 17 | 6:00 p.m. | Wild Ride Brewing  332 SW 5th Street, Redmond

Come unleash your inner rock star and sing your heart out! At the Public (ROCK) Choir you can be part of a group singing experience unlike any other in Central Oregon. Belt out rock and pop favorites, without feeling self-conscious or worried about who can hear you and who’s watching. It’s not about being a great singer, it’s about joining our collective voices and singing our faces off because it’s good for you and it feels good, too! Food and beverages available for purchase.

Lipbone Redding

Wednesday, July 11 | noon | La Pine Library  16425 1st Street, La Pine

Wednesday, July 11 | 6:00 p.m. | Downtown Bend Library  601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Singer, songwriter, guitarist and former subway musician Lipbone Redding shares his “voice-stramental” talents. He is an entertainer with a flair for the weird and comedic, weaving stories with funky rhythms, catchy melodies, brash humor, soulful singing and inventive guitar playing. Lipbone Redding is a one-man orchestra with no electronic effects; his natural human sounds of throat singing, bass and beat-boxing, and his astonishingly realistic lip-tromboning, are a must-experience evening of entertainment.

Five Moons & a Rare Bird

Wednesday, July 18 | 6:00 p.m. | Downtown Bend Library  601 NW Wall Street, Bend

From infancy to adulthood and into old age, songs about the moon bring comfort and inspiration. They open us to the power, the mystery and the wonder of the lunar presence. Enjoy listening to haunting “moon songs,” both familiar and global. Yolanda Alicia will sing songs from Brazil, Venezuela, Mexico and the U.S., while cellist Billy Mickleson delights with his unique arrangements and creative style of accompaniment. A bit of this presentation will be a sing-along. A display of moon-inspired children’s books and poetry will be on view.

123 Andrés

Saturday, July 21 | 10:30 a.m. | Redmond Library  827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

123 Andrés is an all-ages family concert full of joyful sounds and high-energy singing and dancing in Spanish and English. Andrés Salguero is considered “a rock star for little language learners.” A native of Colombia, Andrés plays multiple instruments and received the Parent’s Choice Gold Award in 2016. The Boston Globe described his bilingual album as “joyous,” and said it “hopscotches around the Spanish-speaking world seamlessly switching from bachata and bolero to mariachi and vallenato.” Bring a blanket or chair for this outdoor concert.

Two-Necked Guitar Player Mark Kroos

Tuesday, July 24 | noon | Sisters Library  110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

Tuesday, July 24 | 6:00 p.m. | Downtown Bend Library  601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Wednesday, July 25 | noon | Sunriver Library  56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Mark Kroos is one of the only people in the world touring with the two-necked guitar. His primarily instrumental style features open harmonies, polyphonic textures and incredible tapping technique, making him as entertaining to watch as it is to listen to his music. Live performances burst with energy and magnetism not typical of solo guitar music. Drawing influence from folk, Celtic, indie and even punk, as well as great guitarists such as Michael Hedges, Tommy Emmanuel and Leo Kottke, Mark Kroos has developed his own edge to the acoustic guitar.

Here Comes Everybody: Songs from Shakespeare

Saturday, July 28 | noon | East Bend Library  62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Saturday, July 28 | 3:00 p.m. | Redmond Library  827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

What happens when Shakespeare’s words meets piano rock? Play: Songs from Shakespeare is a release that combines words from Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo & Juliet and puts them to sophisticated songwriting of piano rock that only Here Comes Everybody can deliver. Here Comes Everybody was conceived by founding members Michael Jarmer and René Ormae-Jarmer in 1986 and has been rocking the greater Portland and the Northwest ever since.

