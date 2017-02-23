On the Rocks & Divisi Benefit Concert at Bend High University of Oregon’s Cappella Groups

By now, they’re practically part of Bend High’s celebrated Long Blue Line. On Saturday, March 11, the University of Oregon’s On The Rocks and Divisi a cappella groups will appear in concert at the Bend High auditorium for the 14th time.

MacSween himself is On the Rocks alumnus. Founded in 1999, the all-male student a cappella group gained nationwide recognition competing on the second season of NBC’s The Sing Off and has produced several studio albums, toured the country, and performed with A-list artists. Central Oregon music lovers who can’t make it to the Bend High concert can catch On the Rocks every Friday on the University of Oregon campus.

Similarly, Divisi, the University of Oregon’s premier all-female a cappella singing group, is one of the best-known collegiate groups in the nation. Since the group’s founding in 2001 as Eight Ladies & a Beau Tie (they dropped the beau shortly thereafter), Divisi has toured nationally, competed in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella and recorded three highly acclaimed albums. Divisi continues to perform for free every Friday afternoon on the University of Oregon campus.

“On the Rocks and Divisi are consistently world-class a cappella groups, and we love hosting them at Bend High each year,” explained Bend High Choir Director Luke MacSween. “This is a great opportunity for the greater Bend community to come out and enjoy some exciting a cappella music while supporting Bend High students in their pursuit of vocal music opportunities. We’re grateful to On the Rocks and Divisi for contributing their time and talents to benefit our students.”

The concert begins at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7pm, all seats are general admission, Tickets at the door or t www.bendhighchoir.org for $8. Proceeds will benefit the Bend High choir program, providing much-needed scholarships for choir students’ travel and uniform expenses, equipment purchases and more.

www.uoontherocks.com, www.uodivisi.com