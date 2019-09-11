Rose City Comic Con Announces Features for 2019 Convention

Oregon’s premier comic con, Rose City Comic Con, announced exclusive offerings and unique features from partners for the 2019 show taking place at the Oregon Convention Center September 13-15. Attendees can start planning their Rose City Comic Con experience and view the full schedule of activations at rosecitycomiccon.com.

With a focus on comics, comic creators, and the creative process Rose City Comic Con partners with Oni Press and Dark Horse Comics to give attendees an inside look at the art a chance to meet fan-favorite creators. Convention goers can visit Dark Horse Comics on the convention floor all three days of the show for exclusive releases, signings with creators, and snap a picture in their photobooth. Oni Press will also release Rick and Morty #41 and Invader Zim #46 exclusively at Rose City Comic Con. Both editions will be available at the merch booth at the show while supplies last. Portland artist, Ben Dewey, artist and author of I Was The Cat, published by Oni, will also be at the Helioscope booth on the show floor throughout the weekend to meet fans.

The University of Oregon will also have a large presence at the show. Unique to the university is their interdisciplinary Comics and Cartoon Studies minor. First in the country of its kind, this field of study offers an international, historical and critical perspective on the art of comics from across the artistic discipline. This diverse minor allows students to understand the art, visual media, and linguistics from a unique disciplinary lens. Prospective students and their families can meet with staff to ask questions about student life for local Ducks.

Stumptown, the highly anticipated ABC drama set in Portland and based on the graphic novel series premieres September 25 at 10pm, 9pm Central. Join us for a special advance screening of the first episode followed by a Q&A with cast members Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, graphic novel author Greg Rucka and executive producers.

Those looking for a local beer throughout the weekend can stop by the Ninkasi beer garden and get a taste of Portland’s finest. Java Monster will be serving complimentary Java Monster, Espresso Monster and Caffe Monster inside and outside the expo all weekend long.

Rose City Comic Con’s longest running sponsor Rainy Day Games returns for 2019 to present table top games while Portland Retro Gaming returns to offer classic arcade and console games filled with nostalgia. A full schedule of the gaming tournaments is available at rosecitycomiccon.com/gaming.

Potterheads have a unique opportunity to gather with other fans with the help of LeakyCon. LeakyCon is the world’s largest unofficial convention for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Lions, badgers, eagles and snakes can meet new friends and house meet ups throughout the convention. There will also be a Charity House Cup Challenge benefitting the Harry Potter Alliance. Fans can also get their shopping done at their Wizarding Alley on the show floor and meet makers and craftsmen that love all things Harry Potter too.

Back again for 2019, is the ever-popular costume contest. Get dolled up in your best cosplay and show off your design skills to compete for cash prizes. Participants are limited, but all are welcome to attend and watch. Convention goers can register for the content at rosecitycomiccon.com/costumecontest.

The party doesn’t stop at Rose City Comic Con when the convention floor closes for the night. Friday the 13th is sure to bring all things paranormal to the forefront on the haunted tour of Portland with Northwest Ghost Tours. The two hour walking tour will cover the most haunted 40 blocks in Portland. Those easily scared can instead opt into The Wizards Beer Festival at The Melody Events Center. A ticket to this magical after party includes tastings of over 20 magical beers, multiple magical photo ops, wizardy vendors and live music from the Slytherin Sisters and DJ Dumbeldore.

rosecitycomiccon.com is updated regularly with new guests, exciting exhibitors, and special programming.

