Roy Zimmerman at Benefit for KPOV

Singer-songwriter-satirist Roy Zimmerman will bring his “funny songs about ignorance, war and greed” to Bend’s Volcanic Theatre Pub Wednesday, June 7. The show is a benefit performance for KPOV High Desert Community Radio.

For the past two decades Zimmerman has brought the sting of satire to the struggle for peace and justice on stage, on radio and TV, and on YouTube—where his videos have garnered over seven million views.

Sponsorships for this KPOV fundraiser are available to local businesses and organizations. Call KPOV Development Director Bruce Morris at 541-322-0863 for more information.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in

Central Oregon.

kpov.org