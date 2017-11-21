Santa Arrives by Sky on Friday to the Old Mill District

Santa’s reindeer are resting up for their big night later this year, so Santa’s arriving at the Old Mill District Santa Land by AirLink CCT helicopter Friday, November 24.

For photo and video opportunities, please arrive between 10:00 and 10:15 am to capture the big guy landing and taking his spot inside SantaLand.

The public is welcome to view his landing as well and this event can be promoted to your audiences. For details on SantaLand and Santa’s hours please visit: https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/holiday-happenings/santaland/

Deschutes County Search and Rescue will be providing ground security during the event.