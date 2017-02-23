Sara Gazarek at BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

Through March world-class jazz comes to the Oxford hotel’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend.

Shows will be at 8pm on Fridays and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays.

March 17-18: Sara Gazarek with New West Guitar Group

Hailed by the LA Times as “the next important jazz singer,” Sara Gazarek is an original artist with limitless potential. She’ll be joined by New West Guitar Group, a premier guitar ensemble performing classic pop covers, jazz standards and exciting originals.

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in March beginning at 11:15am.

www.jazzattheoxford.com 503-432-9477