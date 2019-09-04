SAVE THE DATE! BEAT Children’s Theatre Presents Disney’s Frozen Jr.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Frozen Jr., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

BEAT Children’s Theatre is excited to bring this beloved story to life at Summit High School November 8-17.

beatchildrenstheatre.org • tickettails.com