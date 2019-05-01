Saving Grace Seeks Creative Kids for Children’s Festival Coloring Contest

(Photo | Pexels)

Calling all creative kids! We can’t wait this summer’s annual Balloons Over Bend events, and the Children’s Festival return to Riverbend Park in Bend on Friday, July 26. We need your help to spread the word about this fun, family event:

Enter our Children’s Festival Coloring Contest for a chance to win a Family Pack pass.

Coloring Contest Guidelines:

Child must be between the ages of 5 and 12

Child must create an original, full-color drawing (8”W x 10”H, portrait)

Drawing must include: Balloons Families and the phrase “benefiting Saving Grace”



Art needs to be submitted no later than Friday, May 17 to partner@saving-grace.org (by midnight) or deliver to our office by 3pm: 1004 NW Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100.