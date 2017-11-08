Saving the Sagebrush Steppe

Sagebrush steppe ecosystems are among the largest and most threatened ecosystems in North America. Science-based rangeland conservation and restoration have gained greater national interest and support following a near listing of the greater sage-grouse under the Endangered Species Act. Learn more about sagebrush steppe restoration from Dr. Kirk Davies, lead rangeland scientist for the USDA Agricultural Research Service, who will discuss current challenges and opportunities that involve ranchers, conservationists and agency personnel. This presentation is one of the Natural History Pubs, our September through May programs held at McMenamins in downtown Bend. Please note: the December program will be held at the Museum.

