Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts Presents Oregon State International Film Festival

When travel is not an option, film is a great way to transport yourself to another place, immerse yourself in a new culture and learn that people around the world are more similar than they are different.

Scalehouse is proud to collaborate with BendFilm Festival and OSU-Cascades Arts, Media and Technology to present the 2020 Oregon State International Film Festival running virtually July 16-23. The program features 41 films from more than 20 countries around the world. All film titles are listed on the virtual festival page and available for you to browse now.

All films are FREE and audiences are invited to “preorder” tickets now to select the films you are interested in viewing. You will receive a reminder when the films are available to start watching July 16-July 23.

Pre-order tickets here: intlfilmfest.eventive.org.

We’re happy to bring you this content at no cost. If you feel compelled to give a donation, please consider donating to Scalehouse and BendFilm to support future programming. Donations can be made through Eventive.

scalehouse.org