ScaleHouse Voices Presents Ka’ila Farrell-Smith

ScaleHouse is thrilled to present ScaleHouse Voices, a series of talks with visiting artists of diverse disciplines, exploring ideas and techniques, practice, and process, creativity and culture.

The series debuts April 18 when contemporary visual artist Ka’ila Farrell-Smith joins us to explore Contemporary Indigenous Artists and culture specific to Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. She is a Klamath Modoc artist exhibiting, teaching and engaged with Native Communities in Oregon. View her work here.

ARTIST TALK: A Lens on Contemporary Indigenous Art and Culture



Ka’ila will highlight her creative and professional practice and life experience, including a brief history of the Klamath and Modoc tribes and maps of the ancestral homelands of Indigenous Nations of Oregon, and acknowledge that we are on occupied Native Land. She will cover a chronology of her recent artistic practice, explain inter-generational Indigenous educational models, and the importance of collaboration.

You will discover Ka’ila’s influences, inspirations, contemporary colleagues, and Native artists using agency to bring awareness to Water and Land protection from dangerous fossil fuel and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) projects across Indian Country.

If you are interested in Indigenous (Native Tribes) cultures, please join us for a surprising and educational talk. It will inspire you to learn more and be active in educating yourself about where you are and how legacies of Settler-Colonialism are the reason you live here.

April 18, 2018

6:30–7:30pm

OSU-Cascades

Tyekson Hall, Rm 111

Tickets: $12

