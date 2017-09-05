ScaleHouse Welcomes Back to Bend Rejoice! Diaspora Dance Theater on September 9

For an Engaging and Inspiring Community

Rejoice! returns to Bend after their evocative performance at 2016 Bend Design for a Contemporary Dance Workshop and Public Performance.

Rejoice! is an ensemble of multi-dimensional dancers challenging the constructs of power by presenting the importance of history, perspectives, and cultural contributions. Join us for one or both of the following:

WORKSHOP (12:00 pm to 1:30 pm): $30.00

This Community Dance Class will include an introductory movement class incorporating influences from West Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean and Contemporary American dance forms. Participants will engage in bridging storytelling, folklore, and community building through dance, and have the opportunity to perform in the evening performance with the Rejoice! Ensemble. No performance experience is necessary. Open minds and open hearts are strongly encouraged.

PERFORMANCE (7:00 pm to 8:00 pm): $25.00

Led by artistic director Oluyinka Akinjiola, Rejoice! weaves together dance, storytelling, and live music illustrating rich histories and making social commentary through movements of the African Diaspora and contemporary dance forms. The Portland, Oregon based group presents cultural history and traditions from Africa and the Diaspora inspired by icons like Maya Angelou, Nina Simone, Xica da Silva and the Yoruba deity Oshún.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rejoice-community-dance-workshop-performance-tickets-37147487134?mc_cid=62ee34565c&mc_eid=b544a5b32d

ScaleHouse seeks to connect creative thinkers, providing opportunities for artist congregation and collaboration, cross-pollination, education and exhibition. By collecting the creative energy that is currently diffused across the community, that energy intensifies, sparking new ideas, new relationships and new awareness of Bend’s rich creative culture.

