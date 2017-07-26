Scholarships Available for Central Oregon Students at Penland School of Crafts with Deadline August 1

Penland School of Crafts is an international center for craft education located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. This fall, the school is offering one-week and eight-week workshops in subjects ranging from steel fabrication and digital photography to functional ceramics, weaving, letterpress and more.

Penland has two special scholarships available for students from Deschutes, Jefferson, or Crook Counties in Oregon for fall 2017 workshops. Sponsored by the Roundhouse Foundation, these scholarships include workshop tuition, a private room, meals, a travel stipend, and a materials stipend.

One scholarship is for an eight-week workshop and one is for a one-week workshop. These are total-immersion, hands-on workshops taught by outstanding artist/instructors in a vibrant community atmosphere.

Fall scholarship applications are due August 1, 2017. Scholarship applications will be submitted online through SlideRoom and will include a résumé, two letters of recommendation, and a letter that addresses financial need and seriousness of intent. Applications can be made at penland.slideroom.com. Complete information about the workshops, plus registration information can be found at the school’s website: penland.org. The direct link for workshop information is penland.org/classes/classes_by_session.html.

Penland School of Crafts is an international center for craft education dedicated to helping people live creative lives. Located in Western North Carolina, Penland offers workshops in books and paper, clay, drawing and painting, glass, iron, metals, printmaking and letterpress, photography, textiles, and wood. The school also sponsors artists’ residencies, an outreach program, and a gallery and visitors center. Penland is a nonprofit, tax-exempt institution which receives support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. More information at www.penland.org.