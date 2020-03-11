Science Pub Features Screening of Heceta Bank: Oregon’s Hidden Wonder and Discussion

At Oregon State University – Cascades’ upcoming Science Pub, OSU marine scientists will host a screening of Heceta Bank: Oregon’s Hidden Wonder, a new, short documentary that depicts how a submerged rocky bank 35 miles off the Oregon coast has surprising and beneficial impacts on our state’s coastal environments.

Science Pub will take place on Tuesday, March 17 from 5:30-7:30pm in the theater at McMenamins Old St. Francis in Bend.

Heceta Bank, located offshore near Florence, is a hotspot for biological productivity along Oregon’s coast due to its position and the influence of northern coastal currents occurring in the summers.

The 30-minute documentary was produced by Oregon State Productions. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring:

Jack Barth, executive director of the OSU Marine Studies Initiative and a professor in the OSU College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Bill Pearcy, an emeritus professor in the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Paul Engelmeyer, sanctuary manager for the Audubon Society of Portland

Ann Peterson, a senior instructor of biology at OSU-Cascades

Panelists will also be joined by David Baker, director of Oregon State Productions.

Networking and food and beverage service begin at 5:30pm, and the presentation starts at 6:30pm. Science Pubs are free to community members, but reservations are required. Space is limited to 100 guests.

Registration must occur by 5pm the day prior to each Science Pub at osucascades.edu/about/science-pubs.

osucascades.edu • christine.coffin@osucascades.edu