Search Underway for City of Prineville Roundabout Artwork

(Photo | Pexels)

Northwest Artists Invited to Submit Original Designs that will Serve as Visual Gateway to Prineville & the Ochocos

With the completion of the Tom McCall Roundabout, Oregon’s second-largest single lane traffic circle designed to accommodate highway-caliber traffic, the City of Prineville is conducting a search for an original, large scale, interpretive public artwork to adorn it.

Situated at the intersection of Highway 126 and Tom McCall Drive at the west entrance of Prineville, the roundabout artwork will symbolize the history and character of the community, while serving as a welcome to both visitors and residents.

No public dollars are being tapped for Prineville’s roundabout art initiative. The project cost — $125,000 — is funded in full by local private sources.

“The Tom McCall Roundabout Art Design is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our unique, high desert community,” said Prineville Mayor Steve Uffelman. “We’re looking for a regional artist who can take inspiration from the community’s recreational opportunities, natural beauty, and cultural heritage to create a well-integrated, visual focal point worthy of this special place.”

One of the first incorporated cities in Oregon, Prineville is geographically located at the center of the state and serves as a gateway to the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, as well as thousands of acres of public lands.

Only Northwest artists residing in Oregon, Washington or Idaho may submit a Request for Proposal (RFP), which are being accepted through March 5.

For more project details and submission guidelines, visit http://bit.ly/PrinevilleRoundabout

