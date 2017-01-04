Second Sunday with Lucas Alberg

Deschutes Public Library welcomes writer and runner Lucas Alberg to the Downtown Bend Library on Sunday, January 8, for Second Sunday, the library’s monthly celebration of the written word.

Alberg is a long-time runner who noticed the lack of guide books for Central Oregon trail runners. He wrote Trail Running Bend and Central Oregon (Wilderness Press, 2016) as an extensive guide to the best trail running in an area known for its trails.

Alberg provides detailed descriptions of the area’s best loop runs, including several new trails added to the area within recent years. From classic high desert runs to the east in the Badlands, to mountain escapes and high alpine scenery to the west in the Cascades, Trail Running Bend and Central Oregon highlights the unique and diverse geography that the region has to offer. During this Second Sunday Alberg will share details from his book as well images from his adventures.

Alberg is a native Kansan who ventured west after college in pursuit of outdoor adventure in the mountains. A distance runner since his youth, he took to trail running when he moved to Portland in 2001. After exhausting the trails in the northwest part of the state, he moved to the sunnier side of the Cascade Mountains and Bend in 2011. Since then, he has been eagerly exploring Central Oregon’s diverse geography and gobbling up miles on the area’s vast network of trails.

Second Sunday is free and open to the public; books will be available for sale.

For more information about this or other library programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats, seating or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz at (541) 312-1032.