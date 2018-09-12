Series Passes Now On Sale for 2018-2019 BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

For five weekends from October through March, world-class jazz comes to Oxford Hotel Bend’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend. A limited number of Series Passes for the Ninth Annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford are now available for sale online or by phone.

Produced by Billboard-charting jazz musician Patrick Lamb of Patrick Lamb Productions, the 2018-2019 lineup begins in October with the effortless fusion of jazz, blues and rock from Grammy winner Lee Ritenour. November’s shows feature Guitar Legends 2018, a virtuoso guitar trio made up of Dan Balmer, Dan Faehnle and John Stowell. January brings a New Year as well as beautifully timeless, intoxicating vocals from singer Kat Edmonson. In February, we welcome a groundbreaking force among the sax elite: Paul Taylor. The ninth series closes in March with the soulful, smooth Frank McComb on keys and vocals.

“Every year, our team works diligently to make BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford a well-rounded experience,” said Samuel Johnson, General Manager at Oxford Hotel Bend. “Our ballroom transforms into an intimate ‘jazz club’ where incredible performers engage with our audience.” Johnson also acknowledges the support from local sponsors, without whom the series wouldn’t exist. “This series has grown over the last nine years, and we remain grateful for the unwavering support of our generous sponsors, as well as the Central Oregon community who warmly embrace our artists and sell out our series year after year.”

Shows will be at 7pm on Fridays, and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. The complete artist lineup is as follows:

October 19-20: Lee Ritenour

November 16-17: Guitar Legends 2018 featuring Dan Balmer, Dan Faehnle and John Stowell

January 11-12, 2019: Kat Edmonson

February 8-9, 2019: Paul Taylor

March 15-16, 2019: Frank McComb

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in October, January and February beginning at 11:15am in the lower level jazz room of Oxford Hotel Bend.

A limited number of Series Passes are now available at 10% off single show ticket prices at jazzattheoxford.com or by calling 503-432-9477 through Thursday, September 20. Available while supply lasts. Single show tickets will be on sale beginning Monday, September 24. All ages are welcome. at

About BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

Now in its ninth year, BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford brings talented musicians to the intimate ballroom of Oxford Hotel Bend, located in the heart of downtown Bend. Patrick Lamb Productions produces the series, which features an array of never-before-seen in Bend performers. Local community sponsors are BendBroadband, The Sunstone Store, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, The Bulletin, Central Oregon Daily, Subaru of Bend, First Interstate Bank and 10below Restaurant.

About Oxford Hotel Bend

Oxford Hotel Bend is Bend’s first and only luxury boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown, the seven-story Oxford Hotel features 59 spacious and luxurious executive suites, many with views of the Cascade Mountains. Designed with the leisure and business traveler in mind, Oxford Hotel Bend features a variety of amenities and services intended to up the ante on the traditional boutique hotel experience. For more information, visit oxfordhotelbend.com.