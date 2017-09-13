Series Passes Now On Sale for 2017-18 BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford 

Series passes for the 8th annual BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford are now available for sale online at jazzattheoxford.com or by calling 503-432-9477.

For five weekends from October through March, world-class jazz comes to the OXFORD hotel’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend.

Curated by jazz artist Patrick Lamb of Patrick Lamb Productions, the 2017 – 2018 lineup kicks off in October with T.S. Monk and his sextet commemorating the centennial birthday of T.S.’s father, Thelonious Monk. November features the more intimate realms of improvised music with the Peter Erskine New Trio, featuring two-time Grammy Award winner and drummer Peter Erskine, pianist Vardan Ovsepian and bassist Damian Erskine. In January, begin the year with Pink Martini’s lead singer, China Forbes, followed in February by the funky, groovy A Tribute to Stevie Wonder featuring Paul Creighton and Jarrod Lawson. In March, the series closes with the rich, honey-toned pipes of Billboard’s 2016 #1 Smooth Jazz Artist of the Year, Lindsey Webster.

“Bringing new, fresh jazz to the Bend community to perform in such an intimate setting is what this series is all about,” said Ben Perle, Oxford Corporate’s Regional Vice President of Operations. “Year after year, we work to make this an unparalleled experience for our attendees and our artists. Our generous, committed sponsors make this series possible and the community has continued to embrace what we have to offer. We are grateful for their unwavering support and cannot wait to kick off the 8th annual series next month.”

Shows will be at 7pm on Fridays, and at 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm on Saturdays. The complete artist lineup is as follows:

October 20 – 21, 2017: T.S. Monk

November 17 – 18, 2017: Peter Erskine New Trio

January 12 – 13, 2018: China Forbes

February 9 – 10, 2018: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder featuring Paul Creighton and Jarrod Lawson

March 16 – 17, 2018: Lindsey Webster

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in October, November, February and March beginning at 11:15 am in the lower level jazz room of the OXFORD hotel.

Jazz at the Oxford sponsors include BendBroadband, Zolo Media, The Bulletin, The Sunstone Store, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, First Interstate Bank, Subaru of Bend and 10below Restaurant.

Series passes are now available at 10% off single show ticket prices at jazzattheoxford.com. Single show tickets will be on sale beginning Monday, September 25. All ages are welcome!

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford: Now in it’s 8th year, BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford brings talented musicians to the intimate ballroom of the OXFORD hotel, located in the heart of downtown Bend. Patrick Lamb Productions produces the series, which features an array of never-before-seen in Bend performers. Local community sponsors are BendBroadband, The Sunstone Store, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, The Bulletin, Zolo Media, Subaru of Bend, First Interstate Bank, and 10below Restaurant. For more information, visit jazzattheoxford.com.

OXFORD hotel: The OXFORD hotel is Bend’s first and only luxury boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Bend, the seven-story OXFORD hotel features 59 spacious and luxurious executive suites, many with views of the Cascade Mountains. Designed with the leisure and business traveler in mind, the OXFORD hotel features a variety of amenities and services intended to up the ante on the traditional boutique hotel experience. For more information, visit oxfordhotelbend.com.