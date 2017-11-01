at Madras Performing Arts Center

The High Desert Community Theater will be performing the fall production, She Was Only Marginally Modest, by Vern Harden, in Madras at the Madras Performing Arts Center, in November.

This classic melodrama is wonderfully entertaining and has an array of amusing characters, plot twists and exaggerated scenes. Performance dates are November 9-12. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performance times are at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm, at the Madras Performing Arts Center on the Madras High School campus.

Tickets are free and available at the Culver City Hall, at 541-546-6494 and the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at 541-475-2350. Donations are gladly accepted at the door at performance times.