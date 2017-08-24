The Shins Make Long Awaited Return to Bend Stage

On Tuesday, September 26, The Shins will perform in Bend for the 2017 All Seasons RV and Marine Clear Summer Nights presented by Northwest Brain & Spine, Dr. Yundt and Dr. Hadden concert series at the Athletic Club of Bend.

Originally a side project started by frontman, James Mercer, the indie rock band formed in Albuquerque in 1996. Gaining popularity after multiple songs were featured in the 2004 film, Garden State, their albums Oh, Inverted World and Chutes Too Narrow, appeared on Pitchfork Media’s Top 100 Albums 2000-04. They later received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album

in 2007.

The Shins will be joined by special guest, indie rock band, Day Wave. Singer/songwriter Jackson Phillips is the sole member of the band, playing the guitar, bass and drums, touring with other musicians for live performances. Influenced by the Beach Boys and 80’s synth, he is known for his ambient guitar-based pop style.

Tickets at newportavemarket.com/concerts.

Dinner with general admission tickets are $87.50 and can be purchased at the Athletic Club of Bend in person or charge by phone 541-385-3062. Dinner served by Bistro 28.

www.clearsummernights.com