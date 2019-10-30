Silver Moon Winter Beer Releases Are Here — We Finally Canned Your Favorites

(Photo | Courtesy of Silver Moon)

Fall and winter are upon us. We could not be more excited to share our seasonal line up with you all. The newest additions to the Lunar and Stellar series are dropping in early-mid November, just in time for the changing seasons.

In our Stellar Series we are releasing our Xul Mexican Style Stout and in our Lunar Series we are releasing the Polar Shaman Winter IPA. Check them out and find more information on the beers below.

The Highly Anticipated Winter Releases

Our Xul Mexican Style Stout has been a taproom classic for several years. Brewed with Cocoa Nibs, Guajillo and Pasilla Peppers, Ceylon Cinnamon and Madagascar Vanilla, this beer is the pinnacle of Winter Warmers. With this being a first-time canned release and limited amounts available, we are anticipating it moving quickly.

The Polar Shaman Winter IPA is a new recipe to Silver Moon Brewing’s Lunar line up. This beer opens up with Dark Belgian Caramel Malts that leads into notes of pine, berries, plum, citrus peel and light toasted sugar. A festive holiday ale that will keep your bones warm late into the winter.

Both of these styles are available in both draft and six-packs but they are only here for a limited time. Once the beer hits the market, make sure to check out our beer finder link below to see where you can pick up the beer closest to you.

The Yearly Twin Pack is Coming…

Our yearly two back is back, and it’s better than ever. We took our highly anticipated Xul Mexican Stout and barrel aged half of it in Tequila barrels and the other half in Mezcal barrels. The best part? You get to try a bottle of each in our two-pack design. Look for this limited run beer around the end of November.

You won’t want to miss it.

Come Visit the Silver Moon Taproom

Our Taproom is officially back in action. If you are ever in the area come on by, we would love to have you. With a new menu, rotating seasonal beers, and new events each week, there is no better place to drink your beer.

