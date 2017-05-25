Simply Bend Souvenirs Grand Opening Celebration

Simply Bend Souvenirs’ pop-up shop opened for the summer on the northwest corner of NW Oregon Ave. and NW Bond St.

downtown Bend.

They have a large selection of traditional souvenirs that feature local landmarks, the historic Bend logo and outdoor activities that Bendites and visitors are passionate about. Popular items include mugs, pint glasses, magnets, hats, ornaments and keychains. Who doesn’t love

Bend souvenirs?!

“When my son left for college three years ago, I looked all over town for Bend items to send to school with him,” said Renee McCoy, owner of Simply Bend Souvenirs, “but I quickly discovered that there was a very limited selection. Since then, I’ve been defining the business and working on the product line. I’ll eventually settle indoors somewhere, but in the meantime I’ll work outdoors, meeting and greeting the summer tourists.

“I’ve actively lived in Bend for over twenty years and look forward to answering questions about places to go and things to do in Central Oregon. This will be a very fun and busy summer.”

For a larger selection of souvenirs, local customers may shop online at simplybend.com, and then pick up their order the next day for free at the downtown pop-up shop.

With advance notice, they can create special Bend themed bags and gift boxes. Additionally, large quantities of Bend items are available for family reunions, weddings or meetings.

541-390-6772

shop@simplybend.com