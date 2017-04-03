Sing Theory 101 at Tower – Humor, Innovation & Vocal Acrobatics

Sunday, April 9 at 7pm the Tower Theatre Foundation presents British a cappella stars, Semi-Toned. Prepare for an evening of vivacious humor, vocal mastery and velvety charm. “They don’t take themselves too seriously; each member brings his own quirky style to every number,” says Natasha Granger of Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“This individuality is a breath of fresh air from the traditional show choir set-up. They relate to the audience as people, not just shiny, stagey,

Glee cut-outs.”

Hailing from the University of Exeter, the boys in burgundy will take the audience on a thrilling journey from the seventies through present day — don’t miss them shuffle in Lindy Hop, drop it like Beyoncé or do the Macarena…all with no other musical instruments than their voices.

From Seattle, Restless Vocal Band will open for Semi-Toned. They were recently seen on the Tower stage at the 2017 Bend A Cappella Festival Sing-Off and were crowned champions of the 2016 Pacific Northwest Harmony Sweepstakes. These vocal powerhouses possess experience and versatility, entertaining audiences with covers spanning decades and genres from Bill Withers to Bruno Mars, from The Temptations to Taylor Swift.

541-317-0700

www.towertheatre.org