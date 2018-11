There are 20 fine art galleries in Sisters, all in less than one mile. The local and nationally recognized artists they represent offer a wide range of art from paintings, etchings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, metal and wood works, creations in crystal and glass, performance and theater arts, fiber arts and much more. Our monthly Art Strolls are always on the 4th Friday from 4 to 7pm. Every month features new work in all our galleries. Learn more at sistersarts.org.