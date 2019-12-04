Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of Magi’s Gold

(Sister’s Christmas Catechism | Photo Courtesy of Tower Theater Foundation)

On December 10 and 11 at 7:30pm, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to Sister’s Christmas Catechism, a holiday mystery extravaganza! From the author of Late Nite Catchism, it’s “CSI: Bethlehem” as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages: Whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? (“We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri — they were in a barn after all.”) Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by local St. Francis of Assisi choir students plus some penitent audience members, Sister creates a living nativity “crime” scene as only a knowing nun can. Broadway World wrote, “Watching Catechism is like stumbling onto the set of the Carol Burnett Show, with that same kind of generous spirit and sense of play. ‘Tis the season to laugh and be a kid again!” With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister’s Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

Collections from the performance benefit retired Catholic nuns. The St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School Middle School Choir consists of young women and men ranging from grades 5-8 who are enthusiastic singers who listen to each other and love to sing. The Choir is a music elective that meets twice weekly, led by Colleen Rastovich.

This performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Salvesen Homes, Hasson Company Realtors, Immersion Brewing, Riverside Animal Hospital and First Interstate Bank.

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall Street), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

What: Sister’s Christmas Catechism

Tickets: Reserved Seating $27, $37, $47 (Plus $3 Preservation Fee)

When: December 10 and 11 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

towertheatre.org • 541-317-0700