Paulina Springs Books announced the inaugural Sisters Festival of Books (SFoB). Featuring local, regional and national authors and occurring across multiple venues, SFoB is a three day celebration of the literary culture of Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. SFoB will take place from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20 in Sisters.

Friday evening, FivePine Lodge and Conference Center will host a local author reception with some of our favorite Central Oregon authors. Saturday will feature a full lineup of author events, a pop-up bookstore at the festival venue and author dinners. Sunday is primarily kid-focused events in-store at Paulina Springs Books. All proceeds from the festival will be used to establish a scholarship fund for Sisters High School students through the Sisters Graduate Resource Organization (Sisters GRO).

SFoB is generously supported and sponsored by Paulina Springs Books, FivePine Lodge & Conference Center, Cascade Arts & Entertainment, The Nugget Newspaper and the Bulletin.

Friday: 5-7pm, ticketed, local author reception

Saturday: 9:30am-6pm, ticketed, all day author events

Saturday evening: author dinners, time and location to be announced

Sunday: Free in store events for families and children

Early bird ticket pricing is available, as well as a special Friend of the Festival ticket packages.

SistersFoB.com