Sisters Folk Festival 2017 Poster Preview Party

(Photo above: Images of past posters courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival will unveil Dennis McGregor’s latest creation promoting the 2017 Festival on February 22 at Sisters Gallery & Frame Shop in downtown Sisters.

Festival poster artist Dennis McGregor will be on hand to unveil his latest creation. As always, Dennis has thought deeply about the image, the impression it will leave on the viewer and how it represents the Festival. Light hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer will be provided. The event is from 4:30 – 6pm and open to the public. The original artwork will remain on display at Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop, along with Dennis’ other original paintings, giclee prints, and note cards.

All-Event passes for this year’s Sisters Folk Festival, September 8 – 10, are still available, and organizers indicate they are going fast. The festival has sold out for five years in a row, last year’s sellout happening in June.

The 2017 poster artwork will be displayed on the Sisters Folk Festival and Sisters Gallery websites after the event. For tickets or information about the Sisters Folk Festival, visit www.sistersfolkfestival.org or call 541-549-4979. Sisters Gallery & Frame Shop is located at 252 W. Hood Ave. in Sisters, 541-549-9552 or www.sistersgallery.com.