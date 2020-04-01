Sisters Folk Festival Adds Artists to Festival Lineup

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

As all of our lives continue to be impacted by COVID-19, we at Sisters Folk Festival believe that having something to look forward to — like the time when we will once again gather to connect through live music — is vitally important right now. We continue to manage our plan for the 24th Annual Sisters Folk Festival, September 11-13, and hope you will join us in the celebration!

Thunderstorm Artis, Ordinary Elephant, Changüí Majadero, Caroline Spence, Rainbow Girls and Jeffrey Foucault join the 2020 Sisters Folk Festival lineup!

Thunderstorm Artis’ music crosses many genres including folk, rock, soul and country. He returns to the SFF stage in 2020, fresh off competing on the nationally syndicated show The Voice, where his coach John Legend called his tone “magical.”

International Folk Music Awards 2017 Artist of the Year Ordinary Elephant captivates audiences with their emotionally powerful and vulnerable songs, letting the listener know that they are not alone in this world. The Associated Press is calling their latest album, Honest, “One of the best Americana albums of the year.”

Having won numerous songwriting awards from industry mainstays like the Kerrville Folk Festival, Caroline Spence has long been regarded as a best-kept secret in her scene, earning admiration from esteemed artists like Miranda Lambert and from her own fellow writers in the Nashville underground.

The incredibly danceable LA-based band Changüí Majadero has distinguished itself with a modern take on the Afro-Cuban musical tradition of changüí, the 19th century foundation of contemporary salsa informed by African influences.

Erin Chapin, Caitlin Gowdey and Vanessa May — the dynamic trio known as Rainbow Girls — have emerged as a much-loved live act both abroad and on their California home turf. Their performance centers the music put forth on their recently released album (American Dream), and highlights their rich harmonies, ageless songwriting and soulful, bluesy sound in its rawest form.

In two decades on the road, Jeffrey Foucault has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music, refining a sound instantly recognizable for its simplicity and emotional power, a decidedly amalgam of blues, country, rock ’n roll and folk.

We understand that you may be hesitant to purchase festival tickets with the uncertainty of where we’ll be in September. The festival is still 23+ weeks away, and our performers are anxious to return to making a living again doing what they love. The impact of this virus has been devastating to many industries and businesses, but perhaps none so much as the live music sector. No one knows how long the impact of Coronavirus will last, or when life will be more “normal,” and we want you to have peace of mind as a ticket holder that you will be offered the following options if the event can’t be held due to COVID-19:

Full refund of your ticket purchase Transfer your tickets to 2021 Exchange your tickets for an Eventbrite gift card that can be used toward the purchase of any future SFF event, including camps, concerts and future festivals Turn your ticket purchase into a tax-deductible contribution to Sisters Folk Festival

