Sisters Folk Festival Announces Final Artist Lineup

The Sisters Folk Festival announces the completion of the lineup for the 2018 Festival, September 7-9. As one of the most well-respected acoustic music events in the Pacific Northwest, the Sisters Folk Festival is where “All the Town’s a Stage,” with 11 venues throughout town. Produced in the iconic mountain town of Sisters, Oregon, Festival passes are $150 for adults and $50 for those 18 and under.

The artists booked this year bring diverse styles and genres, stretching the boundaries of both Americana and roots music. The initial announcement in March included artists and songwriters Justin Townes Earle and Dar Williams; Robbie Fulks; Joe Purdy; and Portland-based songsmith Haley Heynderickx. Diverse and entertaining bands included Amy Helm; The Dustbowl Revival; Hot Club of Cowtown; and The Lil Smokies; Toronto-based Afro-Cuban band Battle of Santiago; genre-bending Gangstagrass; outrageously talented Hawaiian swing band Kahulanui; and Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers, led by fiddler and singer-songwriter Phoebe Hunt, among the 48 different artists booked.

Since then the Festival has added exceptional artists to round-out the lineup, with luminary bluegrass group Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley; award-winning Scottish band Talisk; guitarist and soul-singing Ron Artis II & The Truth; the multi-instrumental and insightful Susan Werner; the wildly entertaining and eclectic The Stash! Band, led by guitarist Stash Wyslouch; songwriters Anna Tivel, Amber Rubarth and Erin Cole-Baker; and The Weather Machine, led by local hero Slater Smith.

A new element to the 2018 Sisters Folk Festival schedule is the addition of multiple songwriters-in-the-round on Friday night at three beautiful, intimate venues. “With the attendance of great songwriters teaching at the Americana Song Academy, and our tradition of showcasing great writing, we want to share the work of these writers to provide an opportunity for our patrons to see multiple artists on the first night. Folks can then attend additional shows throughout the weekend when these artists play full sets,” says Brad Tisdel, creative director of Sisters Folk Festival.

The Sisters Folk Festival will host the sixteenth annual Americana Song Academy at Caldera, September 4-7, which has become a pilgrimage for songwriters to learn from the pros and build community through music. Teaching artists for 2018 include: Dar Williams, Joe Purdy, James Hill, Susan Werner, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Accidentals, Amber Rubarth, Phoebe Hunt, Kaia Kater and many more. The energy and creativity produced at the Academy brings special collaborations and musical excellence to the Festival. The Academy is sold out for this year, and registration for the 2019 Academy will open in late 2018.

The Festival will also feature alumni of the Americana Project, the educational outreach program of Sisters Folk Festival, at the Fir Street Park Stage on Saturday, September 8. Artists confirmed are Kentucky songwriter and banjo-player Melody Youngblood; the Michalis Patterson Trio; Brother, led by recent Sisters High School graduate and Americana Project alum Megan Ellsworth; and Bend-based Watkins Glen, with Sisters resident Benji Nagel playing dobro and guitar. These home-grown musicians bring exciting material to perform and will share the free community stage with Festival artists.

Tickets are selling rapidly and advance sales will end August 31. For tickets, artist information, and the complete lineup, please visit sistersfolkfestival.org.