Sisters Folk Festival Announces Initial Festival Lineup

The Sisters Folk Festival announces the initial lineup for the annual event, September 7-9.

As one of the most respected acoustic music events in the Pacific Northwest, the Sisters Folk Festival is where “All the Town’s a Stage,” with 11 venues throughout town. Festival passes are $150 for adults and $50 for those 18 and under.

In the wake of last year’s event cancellation due to smoke impacts from the Milli Fire and dozens of other fires across the region, these artists represent many from the 2017 lineup, with new additions. The artists bring diverse styles, cultures and genres along with exceptional talent to this year’s Festival. 2018 artists include songwriter Justin Townes Earle; author and activist Dar Williams; Robbie Fulks; Claire Lynch; leading actor in the film “American Folk,” Joe Purdy; Portland-based songsmith Haley Heynderickx; Joe Pug; Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin; Chuck Cannon; and Canadian Lindi Ortega.

Diverse and entertaining bands include Amy Helm; the horn-driven stringband The Dustbowl Revival; the hot jazz and Western-swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown; the progressive bluegrass band The Lil Smokies; Toronto-based Afro-Cuban band Battle of Santiago; the indie-leaning The Accidentals; the genre-bending Gangstagrass; the Hawaiian swing band Kahulanui and many more.

The final lineup will be released by mid-June.

The Festival is also releasing its 2018 poster from artist Dennis McGregor, “A Picker’s Paradise.” Stringed instrument-pickers from around the country and beyond wait in line for their chance to play in Sisters. It’s not just the fresh air, water and scenery, but the community. They are treated by organizers and audience alike in a way that stands out from other festivals. They love Sisters and regard it as a picker’s paradise. This year’s poster, inspired by the fruit-crate-label art of yesteryear, celebrates the fertile environment that Sisters has become for fresh Americana

music.

For tickets, artist information, and a complete listing of the initial lineup, visit www.sistersfolkfestival.org