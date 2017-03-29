Sisters Folk Festival Announces Initial Lineup of Performers

The Sisters Folk Festival releases the 2017 Festival initial artist lineup for the annual event, September 8-10. Celebrating the 22nd anniversary of one of the most well-respected acoustic music events in the Pacific Northwest, the Sisters Folk Festival is produced in beautiful Sisters, Oregon, where “All the Town’s a Stage.” Festival passes are $150 for adults and $50 for those 18 and under.

The Sisters Folk Festival welcomes patrons for three days of world-class performances by artists spanning multiple styles, cultures and genres. Artists include multi-award-winning bluegrass singer Claire Lynch; flatpicking genius Billy Strings; Grammy-nominated Robbie Fulks; SFF encore artists from Prince Edward Island, Canada The East Pointers; Irish super-group We Banjo 3; old-timey medicine show The Dustbowl Revival; Amy Helm and her band; indie-folk group Parsonsfield; Montana-based newgrass band, The Lil’ Smokies; nine-piece Hawaiian swing band Kahulanui; Afro-Cuban act Battle of Santiago; legendary songwriter Chuck Cannon; artists Lindi Ortega; Freddy and Francine; Jon Stickley Trio; Gangstagrass; Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys; ukulele master James Hill and Anne Janelle; songwriters Scott Cook; Kristin Andreassen; Justin Farren; Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt; the Portland-based duo The Talbott Brothers; barefoot troubadour Beth Wood; Didgeridoo and guitar player Trevor Green; and Canadian banjo player & singer Kaia Kater; and many more.

“Each year we seek new and unique talent to present to our Central Oregon audience. With 11 stages throughout town, two of them free to the community, we’re able to present the best in acoustic music from up-and-coming talent to established career artists.

We offer a wide diversity of eclectic and outstanding live performers – in intimate, beautiful venues – which helps bring out the best in their performances,” says Creative Director Brad Tisdel.

The Festival has recently released its newest poster image from artist Dennis McGregor, celebrating harmony and the historical significance of the 1880s, when Lady Liberty was unveiled to the masses, many coming in as immigrants.

“The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor, but belongs to all Americans. She has welcomed countless immigrants since her own arrival in 1886, and she is seen here holding a small-bodied parlor guitar, which also came into being around the same time. Stories and poems from around the world evolved here with this uniquely American instrument — and the music became known as “folk music,” for the folks who wrote and played it. As today’s America searches for common ground, there might be some here — in songs written by and for the people,” says Dennis McGregor.

The Festival hosts the fifteenth annual Americana Song Academy at Caldera, September 5-8, which has become a pilgrimage for songwriters to learn from the pros and build community around music. Teaching artists for 2017 include: Chuck Cannon, Claire Lynch, Robbie Fulks, The East Pointers, Freddy and Francine, James Hill, Jon Stickley Trio, Kristin Andreassen, Danny Schmidt, Carrie Elkin, Scott Cook and Justin Farren so far. The energy and creativity produced at the Academy brings special collaborations and musical excellence to the Festival. The Academy is sold out for this year, and registration for the 2018 Academy will open in early November.

“The Festival continues to sell out early, so for those who wish to be part of a unique musical experience, purchase tickets soon,” says Tisdel. For tickets, artist information, and a complete listing of the initial lineup, please visit sistersfolkfestival.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 541-549-4979.