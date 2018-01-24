Sisters Folk Festival Announces Job Opening

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc. is on the hunt for a dynamic person to fill a key role in the organization – volunteer coordination. The Volunteer Coordinator is responsible for recruiting, scheduling and often training volunteers for SFF events throughout the year. The position is part-time and also includes office support responsibilities.

“The Volunteer Coordinator is the face and voice of SFF to hundreds of volunteers. Kerani Mitchell, our former coordinator, has done an incredible job of building a dedicated, capable volunteer team,“ says Managing Director Ann Richardson. “Replacing Kerani won’t be easy, but we’re sure there is someone out there with outstanding people skills, a desire to be part of a creative team and the ability to work a highly flexible schedule throughout the year.”

The position description and application information are available at www.sistersfolkfestival.org/join-the-sff-team. Applications are requested by February 1. Please direct any questions about the position to Ann Richardson at info@sistersfolkfestival.org.

For more information about Sisters Folk Festival visit www.sistersfolkfestival.org