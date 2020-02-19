Sisters Folk Festival Announces Latest Additions to Lineup

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

The Sisters Folk Festival lineup roll out continues; this week, a popular returning act plus two future festival favorites were announced: Willy Porter, Wild Rivers and O’Connor Lee.

For more information about each artist, click on the artist name below.

Willy Porter continues on a musical and personal odyssey spanning more than two decades, 11 albums and multiple continents. His journey has been defined by an inquisitive love for humanity and the language that describes what we all hold to be true. Porter’s songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence. His live shows are guitar-driven grit, soul, silence and muscle – at times electrifying, dynamic, and unique in the way that Porter’s voice blends and fuses with his fret work.

With exquisite harmonies, gorgeous melodies and emotionally charged, tightly crafted lyrics, Wild Rivers delivers a unique blend of folk-pop songs that are at once inviting and infectious. Their sound is an amalgamation of their various influences, from contemporaries like The Lumineers, Bahamas and Kacey Musgraves to the iconic storytellers of the ’70s, like James Taylor, Neil Young, and Fleetwood Mac. With more than 100 million streams and counting, the Toronto four-piece has earned a dedicated live following thanks to their captivating stage presence.

Tennessee-based duo O'Connor Lee (Kate Lee and Forrest O'Connor) earned national recognition as co-lead singers and primary songwriters of the O'Connor Band, a group they co-founded along with Forrest's father, seven-time CMA Award-winning violinist Mark O'Connor. They wrote the majority of the band's first album, Coming Home, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Bluegrass Albums Chart and won a GRAMMY Award in 2017. Their music has accumulated more than half a million streams on Spotify.

