Sisters Folk Festival Annual Membership Now Available

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)
As we head into a brand new decade, all of us at Sisters Folk Festival wish you a new year filled with happiness, friends and loved ones and LIVE MUSIC!
Thank you for being a part of our family; we are humbled by your support. Here’s to a fantastic 2020!
Come into The Circle and guarantee yourself a year’s worth of fun music events!
Sisters Folk Arts Circle members get:
- Tickets to every Winter Concert Series show (this year we have Las Cafeteras, Dustbowl Revival and Sierra Hull on the schedule)
- Tickets to the 2020 Sisters Folk Festival with private early access to the larger shows and streamlined check-in
- Special pricing on additional folk festival tickets
- Official 2020 Sisters Folk Festival poster
- A private, pre-festival event on Thursday, September 10 with a sneak-peek concert by select performers
- Tickets to My Own Two Hands in May (Not available to all membership levels)
- A private thank-you dinner concert in November
- A tax deduction for a portion of your membership fee
Joining SFAC is a great way to meet like-minded music lovers and support the year-round programming of Sisters Folk Festival. Learn more about benefits and pricing here.
Payment plans are available; pay your membership fee monthly, quarterly or yearly.
For more information about joining the “Circle,” call the Festival office at 541-549-4979, or email to info@sistersfolkfestival.org.