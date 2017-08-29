Sisters Folk Festival Final Additions Include Justin Townes Earle, Joe Pug & Banda Magda

The Sisters Folk Festival releases the final additions to an already outstanding Festival bill, September 8-10. The final artists booked represent great songwriters and bands, bringing outstanding musicianship to the eleven Festival stages.

Artists include singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, son of Steve Earle and celebrating the release of his 8th studio album, Kids in the Street; Austin, Texas-based songwriter and and guitar-player Joe Pug; Alt-country band Western Centuries, led by guitar- and banjo-player Cahalen Morrison; Banda Magda, spanning world musical styles and led by Greek-born composer and accordionist Magda Giannikou; Breedlove Guitars-sponsored artist, vocalist and songwriter Amber Sweeney; Minnesota-based songwriter David Stoddard (to perform with Beth Wood) and Bend, Oregon New Orleans-style street band the B Side Brass Band, who will add lively music to the Sisters Folk Festival community vibe.

The Festival will feature artists who are alumni of the Sisters Folk Festival’s educational outreach program the Americana Project. These artists will perform Saturday, September 9 at Fir Street Park and include: Michalis Patterson, just back from living and performing in Europe; Kentucky banjo- and guitar-player Melody Youngblood, who will perform with Mitch Barrett; Portland native Slater Smith with his band, The Weather Machine and closing the evening will be local singer, guitarist and dobro-player Benji Nagel’s new tribute band, Watkins Glen. This stage provides an opportunity for alumni of the program to showcase their musical talents as professional musicians, often coming back to their hometown — where their musical aspirations were nurtured. sistersfolkfestival.org. 541-549-4979