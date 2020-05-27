Sisters Folk Festival: Here’s the Announcement We Hoped We Wouldn’t Have to Make

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

It is with deep sadness that the staff and board of directors of Sisters Folk Festival announce the difficult decision to postpone the 24th annual Sisters Folk Festival to September 10-12, 2021.

We know that this news is very disappointing, and we had hoped to not have to deliver it, but the well-being of our entire community is our primary concern. It’s clear that no matter how much we want to have a festival this September, the scientific and medical fields don’t yet understand enough about how this disease is spread to allow us to safely bring a lot of people together with confidence. We don’t know for sure what phase of opening our state will be in four months from now; it all depends on how these first few weeks of reopening go.

Our team explored what types of modifications we might be able to implement so that we could still have a festival this year (Masks? Social distancing? Micro-sized, assigned venues? A virtual festival?) and, simply put, we just can’t imagine that for you. The very idea of us not seeing your smiles and not hugging our festival family members just doesn’t feel very… festive.

We held off on making this call for as long as we could, hoping for a breakthrough that would allow us to proceed with our plans. But we’ve heard from a lot of you who need to know whether you should reserve your hotel room or book those flights. The time has come to make a decision on the 2020 festival, and with the information available to us today, postponing until next year is the right decision. We are confident that we will be able to retain most of our spectacular lineup of performers for 2021.

If you have purchased a ticket for this year’s festival, you should have received an email through Eventbrite outlining your options, including rolling your tickets over to 2021. Ticket holders will have until June 30 to make a decision; after that all tickets will be automatically transferred to 2021.

The dates for next year’s festival are September 10-12 and we absolutely cannot wait. We have more than a year to plan our best festival ever; please stay well so you can be here to celebrate it with us!

If you have questions about this announcement, please send us an email at info@sistersfolkfestival.org so that the correct person can respond in the most expedient manner possible.

sistersfolkfestival.org