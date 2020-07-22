Sisters Folk Festival Offering Music & Arts Creativity Camps 2020

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival is presenting two camps that will take place outdoors at the Sisters Art Works Building from 9am-4pm Monday-Friday and are open to kids aged 10-14 of all musical ability levels. Tuition is $225 per week and includes all materials; add the lunch and snack option for $50. Need-based scholarships are available through FAN; click here to apply. Camp sizes are very limited, and Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to (click here to read about our safety plan).

SESSION 1

THE NATURE OF EXPRESSION

August 10-14, 2020

Instructors: Beth Wood and Judy Fuentes

Campers will explore storytelling and self-expression through art, creative writing and music.

Register for the session here: eventbrite.com/e/the-nature-of-expression-a-creativity-camp-tickets-113562253758

SESSION 2

FIVE DAYS OF MUSIC IMAGINATION

August 17-21, 2020

Instructors: Natalie Akers and Jenner Fox

Five creative days of making music together: writing, jamming and listening, on a journey to ignite the inner musician within.

Register for the session here: eventbrite.com/e/five-days-of-music-imagination-a-creativity-camp-tickets-113567411184

Since we aren’t able to bring you as much LIVE music as we’re used to, we’re currently releasing a series of videos filmed here in Sisters from past performers. We couldn’t do it without the help of the many amazing sponsors who’ve hung in there with us, offering support in many ways. Here are the latest videos we put out there on our Facebook and Instagram feeds over the past week. They live on the Sisters Folk Festival YouTube Channel — if you haven’t subscribed yet, please do!



The Barn Sessions from Sisters Folk Festival: Mark Erelli Moonlit Lullaby

youtube.com/watch?v=irihyoqTbJg&feature=youtu.be

Caldera Sessions from Sisters Folk Festival: The East Pointers

youtube.com/watch?v=hfJpxpeBckA&feature=youtu.be

The Barn Sessions from Sisters Folk Festival: Caitlin Canty “Idaho”

youtube.com/watch?v=D-arA_VPbi4&feature=youtu.be

sistersfolkfestival.org