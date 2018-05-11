Sisters Folk Festival Presents An Evening with Keith Greeninger & Dayan Kai

Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is thrilled to announce An Evening with Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai performing together Friday, May 25, at The Belfry in downtown Sisters.

These two powerful artists and longtime friends combine award-winning songwriting, stunning vocal harmonies, and effortless musical collaboration to create a truly authentic and organic performance every time they take the stage. Both well-known and critically acclaimed solo artists in their own right, together they create an engaging and soulful sound that has moved audiences all over the country and has made them a favorite at venues and festivals throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Keith Greeninger is a seasoned troubadour, award-winning songwriter and captivating performer. As a solo artist, and with his own band, he has toured the national folk and Americana circuit extensively for the last three decades. His masterfully crafted songs and warm distinctive vocals have earned him the top songwriting awards at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, The Kerrville, Napa Valley and Rocky Mountain Folks festivals. A fourth-generation Northern Californian, Keith has traveled and lived throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central America. His music has been deeply influenced by his work with Native American and Latin cultures, and his songs cut an honest, hard-worn path to places of simple truth about good people holding on to hope and instinct in a world that often tries to strip these things away. What Keith Greeninger brings to his brand of singing and songwriting is authenticity. As a result, there are no barriers between the artist, his music, and his audience.

This bond stems from his underlying philosophy that music is, first and foremost, a gift and a soulful medicine to connect us and take part in together. Keith paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images; deep, engaging guitar rhythms and husky, heart wrenching vocals.

Dayan Kai is a true musical force of nature. Born without sight, he began playing classical piano at the age of two. He plays a diverse array of musical instruments with mesmerizing ease. With a harmony voice most angels would trade their wings for, Kai moves fluidly between guitars, keyboards, wind instruments and percussion creating a rich musical backdrop for the duo’s expansive songwriting. He currently lives on the island of Maui and is a musical director at the Lahaina Theater.

On Friday, May 25, see these two phenomenal artists perform together.

“To see these two artists perform together is an intricate blend of talent and experience. Keith’s music is soulful and deep, and Dayan plays everything exceptionally well. The synergy of the two together creates music that is much greater than the individual parts. With Dayan living in Hawaii and Keith in California, it is increasingly rare to see them live. This will be a special performance,” says SFF Creative Director Brad Tisdel.

Tickets for SFF Presents An Evening with Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai are $20 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under ($5 more at the door) and can be purchased at sistersfolkfestival.org/tickets. The show starts at 7:30pm, doors open at 6:30pm.

