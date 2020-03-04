Sisters Folk Festival Seeks Artist Proposals for Donor Acknowledgement Installation

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival Inc, a year-round arts organization, has completed the acquisition of the Sisters Art Works building and is in the final stages of completing the $1.4M Connected by Creativity capital campaign.

To celebrate the success, and acknowledge the more than 150 individual contributors, businesses and foundations that made the building and land purchase and upgrades possible, the organization is putting out a formal Request for Proposals from local and regional artists and craftsmen to design an acknowledgement edifice, plaque, structure, landscape feature or other creative approach. The installation will be located outside the building and will identify the donors that helped complete phase one of the capital campaign. Collaborative projects are welcome.

Completion of phase one of the Connected by Creativity campaign has ensured that Sisters Folk Festival will retain control of the annual festival’s largest music venue, and will provide opportunities to increase workshops and classes in the building, expand the organization’s outreach in the community and create a site option for construction of the phase two multi-use performance venue that is the ultimate goal of Sisters Folk Festival’s campaign.

Design proposals will be accepted through April 15, 2020. Project budget is $5,000 to include all phases of design, site preparation, materials, labor and construction. Project selection will be made by an internal committee of staff, board members and other stakeholders.

For additional information, or to request the formal RFP, please email steven@sistersfolkfestival.org.

