Sisters Folk Festival to Host Special Screening of The Independents

Sisters Folk Festival will host a special screening of the film The Independents on Wednesday, September 4 at 6:45pm at the Sisters Movie House. Tickets are free (limit two per person), and donations will be accepted at the door.

The Independents debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where the Hollywood Reporter hailed it, “An extremely engaging film… An unconventional and sharply written script which subverts all the clichés of the star-is-born story.”

It then won the jury prize for Best Feature Film at the Omaha Film Festival and went on to win audiences and plaudits at many top U.S. festivals including Deadcenter Film Fest, Dallas International Film Fest, Virginia Film Fest, Naples International Film Fest and The Mill Valley Film Festival.

The film is based on the story of The Sweet Remains, one of the performing bands at the 2019 Sisters Folk Festival. The band members also star in the movie.

The general release of The Independents is coming in the fall of 2019, with preview showings now in select cities, including this very special screening leading up to the Sisters Folk Festival.

There is no admission charge, but donations will be collected at the door to cover the costs of bringing this movie to you. Seating is limited, so please do not take tickets that you will not use.

A short Q&A with Greg Naughton, the film’s writer and director, will take place after the screening.

View the film’s official trailer at vimeo.com/253262536

sistersfolkfestival.org