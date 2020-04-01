Sisters Folk Festival Wholeheartedly Joins Chorus of “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”

(Writing Retreat instructors Beth Wood, Anna Tivel and Tom Kimmel | Photo Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

It feels like months since everyone’s lives were upended by COVID-19. Sports, concerts, school, vacations, work… it’s likely no one has escaped feeling some impact, and we hope you’re doing okay.

Sisters Folk Festival had five events on the books that have been impacted, including:

Kacy & Clayton Concert — Cancelled

Sisters Songworks Writing Retreat — Rescheduled (see below)

Songworks in the Round — Rescheduled (see below)

Sierra Hull Concert — Rescheduled (see below)

My Own Two Hands — Stand by for exciting new details

Through it all, the SFF staff has remained dedicated — while working from our home offices — to our mission of creating community through the arts. During uncertain times like these we’re now facing, it’s more important than ever for us to have celebrations to look forward to, and it is in that spirit that we will continue to keep you updated on our exciting future plans!

For now, our office remains closed to the public, but we are still reachable during business hours:

General inquiries by email: info@sistersfolkfestival

Phone directory of extensions: 541-549-4979

We continue to urge you to heed the advice being issued from health and governmental authorities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. In the meantime, below are the new dates for our three rescheduled events:

SISTERS SONGWORKS: An Intimate Writing Retreat

With instructors Beth Wood, Anna Tivel & Tom Kimmel

October 2-4 • Sisters

Just a few spots left — limited to 24 students

SISTERS SONGWORKS IN THE ROUND CONCERT

An evening with Beth Wood, Anna Tivel & Tom Kimmel

Sunday, October 4 • 7pm at the Belfry

SIERRA HULL

Sunday, November 1 • 7pm

After making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of ten, the Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist played Carnegie Hall at age 12. Now 28 years old, Hull just delivered her fourth full-length for Rounder Records.

The Americana Song Academy (September 8-11) and 24th Annual Sisters Folk Festival (September 11-13) are moving ahead as planned, and we’ll be in touch about our plans for MOTH soon!

Be sure to follow us on social media. We’re releasing more folk festival artists, plus fun videos and live performances you can enjoy from the comfort of your living room!

Be Well,

The Staff and Board of Sisters Folk Festival

