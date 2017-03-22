Sisters Folk Festival Winter Concert

Thursday, March 23, the final show in the series, will feature the emotive and beautiful singing of two outstanding singer-songwriters; Canadian Rose Cousins and Nashville-based Caitlin Canty.

A native of Prince Edward Island, Rose Cousins lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is celebrating the much-anticipated CD release of Natural Conclusion, after working with Grammy award-winning producer Joe Henry. Rose deeply values being part of multiple music communities, and is constantly fueled by collaboration. Cousins’ 2012 album, We Have Made A Spark, celebrated her Boston community.

It won a JUNO Award; 3 East Coast Music Awards; a Canadian Folk Music Award; was nominated for the Polaris Music Prize; and made picks/best-of lists in USA Today, NPR Music and Oprah Magazine. At the end of 2013, Rose took a break from touring and went through an introspective time in her career. Her goal became to connect with artists, writers, and producers to make songs in new ways, new sounds with new people, not knowing where they would go and not needing to. Her catalogue and perspective expanded, and in that time her new album, Natural Conclusion, was conceived.

Caitlin Canty returns to Sisters after successful performances at the 2016 Sisters Folk Festival and Winter Concert Series, when she performed with Darlingside. Her sound harnesses the grit and spark at the very heart of American music, tempered with a voice both haunting and distinct. In January of 2015, she released her breakout album Reckless Skyline — backed by an all-star “dream band;” made the big move from the Green Mountain State to Music City; and won the 2015 Telluride Troubadour Contest at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.