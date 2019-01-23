Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show 2019 Poster Artist & Event Highlights

(Artwork by Kathy Deggendorfer)

Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show (SOQS) staff announces theme and major sponsors for the 44th annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show which will take place Saturday, July 13. SOQS Sunday will be held on Sunday, July 14 at FivePine Lodge and Conference Center.

Bountiful Living is the theme of this year’s show and the 2019 poster created by Sisters’ artist, Kathy Deggendorfer.

“Once we selected a theme, it seemed only natural to invite Kathy Deggendorfer to create this year’s poster. As a local artist whose work featured our landscapes and lifestyles here in Central Oregon — well it was a perfect match, with the Quilt Show theme,” said Jean Wells Keenan, founder of the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show.

The poster may be ordered online in February from the Stitchin Post at StitchinPost.com

QUILT REGISTRATION OPENS FEBRUARY 15

Beginning February 15, SOQS accepts up to 1,200 quilts for display and approximately one third of those can be for sale. For entry criteria and instructions, check: sistersoutdoorquiltshow.org/quiltentryinfo.htm.

Formal registration will not close until May 31 or the show is filled, whichever occurs first. The quilts “for-sale” tend to fill quickly — sometimes as early as the middle of April.

“The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is a show-and-tell exhibit of quilts from around the country and the world. It is not judged or juried,” said Jeff Omodt, board chair and quilter. “We are happy to accept quilts with the few limitations listed in our Entry Criteria. We are proud to display quilt work, be it first your first quilt or a beauty that has one competitions,” he said.

SOQS Celebrity Sew Down and Silent Auction, Wednesday, July 10, 5:30-8:30pm, is a ticketed event at the Sisters High School Auditorium. Enjoy the friendly competition between two talented teams of sewers lead by celebrities: Team Tula Pink versus Team Rob Appell. See who can finish a quilt top first under a time limit. How does each team approach the design, delegate tasks and work collaboratively for the win. Two lucky audience members will win these quilt tops and Valori Wells will quilt them for the winners.

Sew Down Silent Auction: Our talented and generous Quilters Affair instructors have created “Teacher Pet” Baskets filled with delights for a silent auction. In addition, we will auction two opportunities for a Golf Cart Tour around the Saturday, July 13 Quilt Show where winners will ride along with one of our Quilter’s Affair instructors! Tickets on sale February 1 at sistersoutdoorquiltshow.org .

Featured Quilter Exhibits: Each year the show selects featured artists from talented Central Oregon quilters. The 2019 Inspirational Instructor is Scott Hansen who has been teaching quilting in Sisters for the past seven years. Scott’s exhibit is made possible with support from Banyan Batiks. Our 2019 Featured Quilters are a team of two quilts who collaborate on quilt making: Susan Cobb of Sisters and Bettyanne Guadalupe of Prineville. With the exciting developments in machine embroidery, we’ve invited Dixie Baker to showcase several of her Machine Embroidery quilts on Quilt Show day.

On SOQS Sunday, July 14, the special exhibit and 9am lecture at FivePine Lodge campus is the work of Carolyn Friedlander presented by Robert Kaufman Fabrics.

SistersOutdoorQuiltShow.org