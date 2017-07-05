42nd annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show Saturday, July 8. SOQS Sunday will be at FivePine Lodge and Conference Center. Storytellers is the theme and the 2017 poster created by Sisters’ artist, Dan Rickards.

“The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is a show-and-tell exhibit of quilts from around the country and the world. It is not judged or juried,” said Executive Director Jeanette Pilak. Each year the show selects three “Featured” artists from talented Central Oregon quilters. The 2017 Inspirational Instructor is Sue Spargo, of Uniontown, Ohio where she lives and works at her business Sue Spargo folk art Quilts. Featured Quilter is Tamra Dumolt of Sisters. The Machine Quilter Showcase features the work of Corni Quinlivan of Bend.

www.sistersoutdoorquiltshow.org