Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show Announces 3rd Annual High Fiber Arts Symposium

(Photo above: Intentional Weaving by Sharyl McCulloch | courtesy of SOQS)

Sisters Outdoor Quilts Show (SOQS) announced the full line up of workshops, speakers and sponsors for the 3rd annual High Fiber Arts Symposium which takes place on Saturday, April 7 at FivePine Lodge & Conference Center in Sisters.

This third year includes a two-day Jewelry from Uncommon Sources workshop April 5-6, an all-day symposium on Saturday, April 7, and a Clay & Paper workshop on Sunday, April 8.

Back by popular demand is the wearable art fashion show on Saturday, and a day filled with stimulating breakout sessions curated around weaving, repurposing, creating and spontaneous construction through varied media.

“People who attend this event each year have a passion for coming together to share ideas and discuss the evolution of their work as fiber artists,” said Jean Wells, HFAS Chairperson. “On this weekend we learn from and share ideas with the vast array of fiber artists who are creatively influenced by their own evolution, the environment, and technology.”

Saturday, April 7

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Carol Shaw Sutton “Interwoven Language ”

Carol’s personal work consists of poetically narrative objects and installations often relating to the history of ancient and modern processes. These address the deep concerns for harmony of nature, culture, and the transcending of the concept of time. As a human society becomes increasingly complex, and, paradoxically both alienated and interdependent, the interwoven languages of textiles can stand in as a potent visual metaphor.

Breakout Sessions

-Unintentionally Intentional Weaving with Sharyl McCulloch

-Spontaneous Construction: Texture as Personal Alphabet with Barb Campbell

-Artful Dressing with Janet Spear

-Repurposing the Past for the Future with Allison Murphy

-Conversations & Connections with Patricia Clark

Lunch & Wearable Fiber Art Fashion Show

A fantasy of color, design and artful interpretations, designers, artists and creators of wearable art show work made from many textiles in many forms celebrating the creative fashion side of the fiber textile community.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, April 7 at FivePine Lodge & Conference Center ($135 Ticket):

8:30am – Welcome & Check-in at FivePine Conference Center

9:00am – Carol Shaw Sutton “Interwoven Language” Keynote Speaker

10:15-11am & 11:15-Noon: Breakout Sessions*

12:00pm – Lunch

12:45-1:30pm Wearable Art Fashion Show

1:30-2:15pm & 2:30-3:15pm Breakout Sessions*

3:30pm “Conversations & Connections” Pat Clark

4:15-5pm “It’s a Wrap” Reception & no host bar

*All attendees will experience each of the four breakout sessions.

Event details and registration found at: High Fiber Arts Symposium 2018

WORKSHOP APRIL 5-6, 9am-3pm both days

Jewelry from Uncommon Sources with Janet Spear LINK FOR DETAILS

A Two-Day Class in which we’ll explore a variety of materials you never thought to include in jewelry making. Learn to make beads and amulets from the wildest bits and pieces, and turn them into stunning pieces to wear. We’ll use bicycle inner tubes, hair ties, rubber bands, recycled sweaters, silk cotton and quilt scraps, buttons, found beads, driftwood, twigs, and almost anything else we can imagine. We’ll explore methods in making sophisticated pieces that, when combined will become beautiful accessories that will make your outfit a real knockout. The instructor will provide a fabric kit including silks, cottons, antique linen, sari cloth, kantha cloth, heavy thread, cords laces, needles, paints, stains, brushes, inner tubes, line cording, beads. FEE: $185 for 2-day class.

WORKSHOP APRIL 8, 10am-3pm

Clay+Paper Workshop with Barb Campbell

Details at: HFAS Workshop Clay & Paper Sunday April 8, 2018 Link

In this one day workshop, Barb Campbell will discuss and demonstrate her process of hand building of slab constructed forms from soft clay slabs. Barb shares her ideas for finding materials for building layers of texture. Learn how, as an artist, Barb moves back-and-forth between work as a potter and her time spent in Mexico each winter exploring paper making. The session will end with an hour of hands on participation. Any work made during hands on session will not be fired. Please bring a rolling pin and found materials for texture. Clay will be provided.

LODGING: FivePine Lodge and Conference Center is the Symposium’s lodging partner and is offering overnight packages for guests.

SPONSORS: Support for the High Fiber Arts Symposium is from the Stitchin’ Post, Anonymous, FivePine Lodge & Conference Center and the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show.

About the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show. Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to mission is to educate the public about and to celebrate the art, skill, and heritage of quilting and fiber arts while enhancing the cultural vitality of the schools and community of Sisters and Central Oregon.. We accomplish this through a series of annual events, most notably the largest outdoor Quilt Show in the world held on the second Saturday of July.

