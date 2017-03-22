Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show High Fiber Arts Symposium

(Photos courtesy of SOQS)

Sisters Outdoor Quilts Show (SOQS) announce the full line up of workshops, speakers and sponsors for the 2nd annual High Fiber Arts Symposium which takes place on Saturday, April 1 at FivePine Lodge & Conference Center, Sisters.

The symposium speakers through workshop, art roundtables, and a wearable art fashion show, explore how the expressive needs of the artist have caused the use of fiber to transcend its humble origins of “hand crafted”.

“Pat Clark and I have long envisioned bringing together fiber artists to share ideas and discuss the evolution of their work as they grow and learn,” said Jean Wells. “Hosting this event in Sisters allows us the opportunity to learn, explore, and network with the vast array of fiber artists who are creatively influenced by environment, technology, aging, and evolving.”

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Trisha Hassler

The Evolution of an Artist: Challenges & Opportunities



Trisha Hassler explores her approach to evolution and growth and how she keeps her creative work from going stagnant. Hassler, a life-long artist, incorporates textiles and found objects in a wide variety of work. Her keynote talk focuses on the importance of inspiration, how to know where to go next, and how life-challenges present opportunities for new ways of working.

Since childhood, Trisha has stitched, cut and reassembled everything that would hold still: clothing, baby quilts, costumes, scenery, a sofa and steel from the fender of an old car. After many traditional quilts, she became fascinated with construction techniques, improvisational quilting and incorporating alternative materials into her artwork. Many of the materials she incorporates are recycled or reclaimed, adding history and texture to her work. The evolution of Trisha’s mixed media pieces continues through personal experimentation.

Since 2000, Trisha’s artwork has been exhibited in juried shows, galleries and museums worldwide. She has also served on committees and boards with the commitment to raising appreciation of original artwork in her community. Her diagnosis of Parkinson’s in 2012 also presents some new challenges so the evolution of her lifestyle and art continue to offer exciting opportunities.

Roundtable Discussions

Fiber Anarchy – Stirring up delight with yarn – Elise Jones

Essentials of Framing Textiles – Myrna Dow

Original Print Stitched Collages – Patricia Freeman-Martin

Utilitarian Upcycling – Allison Murphy

Partners in (the fiber) Business – Tricia Biesmann & Cindy Bennett

Lunch & Wearable Fiber Art Fashion Show

A fantasy of color, design and artful interpretations, designers, artists and creators of wearable art show work made from fabric, yarn, felt and paper, in many forms celebrating the creative fashion side of the fiber textile community.

Tickets for Morning Events (Keynote address, Roundtable Discussions, Lunch and Fashion Show) are $75.00

Workshops:

Trace Monotype Printmaking on Fabric with Patricia Freeman-Martin

Value: You cannot create without it with Judy Hoiness

Surface Design with Thermofax Screen Printing with Laura Jaszkowski

Why & How of Upcycling Art & Fashion with Lloyd McMullen

Make it Digital with Sharon Carvalho

Nuno Felted Wearable Art with Tricia Biesmann & Cindy Bennett

Wet Felted Soap Cozy or Flower Brooch with Sarah Peery

The Eyes Have It! with Pat Clark Explore the thoughts, ideas, and process of your imagery/composition. Participants are encouraged to bring work this is in progress or finished to discuss technique or processes that may or may not be the best resolutions for anticipated results.

Utilitarian Upcycling with Allison Murphy

Creative Block Printing on Fabric with Valori Wells

3D: Beyond Surface Embellishments with Helen Brisson

Tickets: Workshops are $35 each

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

8:30am Welcome

9:00am Keynote Speaker: Trisha Hassler

10:00am Roundtable Discussions

11:30am Lunch with Wearable Art Fashion Show

1:30-3pm Workshops

3:30-5pm Workshops

5:30pm “It’s a Wrap” Happy Hour FivePineLodge (no host bar)

Event details and registration found at: High Fiber Arts Symposium April 1, 2017

FivePine Lodge and Conference Center is the Symposium’s lodging partner and is offering overnight packages for guests.

Support for the High Fiber Arts Symposium is from the Stitchin’ Post, Roundhouse Foundation, Anonymous, and Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show.

Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show. Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to mission is to educate the public about and to celebrate the art, skill, and heritage of quilting and fiber arts while enhancing the cultural vitality of the schools and community of Sisters and Central Oregon.. We accomplish this through a series of annual events, most notably the largest outdoor Quilt Show in the world held on the second Saturday of July. The 40th annual event will be July 8, 2017, SOQS Sunday on July 9, 2017. www.sistersoutdoorquiltshow.org

Questions can be directed to: Jeanette Pilak, SOQS Executive Director – 541-549-0989 Jeanette@SOQS.org website: www.SistersOutdoorQuiltShow.org