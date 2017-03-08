Sisters On The Road: Eight Artists & Their Discoveries

The Roundhouse Foundation, in an effort to further its support for the arts and artists in Sisters and Central Oregon, invited a group of artists to experience artist in residency programming at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Penland School of Crafts, and Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.

While attending workshops, the artists were asked to observe the different learning models and whether it would be feasible to have similar programs in Sisters. The focus of the research was, broadly, artist-in-residence, workshop, and shared-space programs. Eight local artists attended a variety of programs on behalf of the project.

Participating artists are Laura Campbell, Nancy Dasen, Greg Davidge, Susan Luckey Higdon, Judy Hoiness, Deb Sether, Kit Stafford and Mary Jo Weiss.The exhibit Sisters on the Road showcases their work while participating in the research, workshops and residencies and features works in iron, wood, ceramic, metals, painting and mixed media.

The exhibit is open weekdays.

Thru March 16, 2017

Sisters Art Works

204 West Adams, Sisters