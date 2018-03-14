Six Artists from Central Oregon Accepted into Watercolor Society of Oregon 2018

(Photo above: Interrogation by Hazel O’Rear Reeves)

Six Central Oregon artists, Helen Brown, Judy Hoiness, Dottie Roth, Hazel O’Rear Reeves, Jennifer Starr and Kim Smith were thrilled to be among the 80 selected by Juror Fran Larsen, to be included in the Florence, Spring 2018 Watercolor Show. Ms. Larsen selected from 279 paintings submitted by 163 artists from throughout Oregon.

The Spring 2018 Watercolor Show will take place at the Florence Events Center, 715 Quince Street, Florence, OR. Phone: 541-997-1994, between April 6 -23.

Artist, Hazel O’Rear Reeves was very excited to have her painting “Interrogation” accepted in this show. Hazel born into a family whose roots go back to Kentucky in the 1700’s. She moved to Oregon in 1988, and began her painting career, after retirement, in 2007. Formally an Interior Designer who worked for both the state of Oregon and the U.S. government, Hazel knows that those years of training were the genesis for her desire to become an artist. I’ve also been painting in watercolor for several years. I am now painting watercolor portraits.