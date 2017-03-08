Six Reasons Not to Miss OperaBend Production of La Bohème

In Redmond March 10 and Madras March 12

One: Puccini

Opera doesn’t get any better than this classic Puccini opera. One of the most performed operas of all time, and for a good reason. The music will dazzle you, and move you. This is a not-to-be-missed event for opera lovers and newcomers.

Two: Italian

Opera sung in Italian is a treat. Find out why it is considered one of the romantic languages. Even with English supertitles, you will find yourself enjoying the beautiful language.

Three: Love, now more than ever

We need love, now more than ever. Leave your problems behind, and fall in love all over again, whether with someone special, or with the sights and sounds of La Bohème.

Four: Magnificent cast

OperaBend has used its resources and reputation to bring together some of the greatest voices in the Northwest. Such a complex opera requires the best voices. Each performer brings their best performance to this opera, and each is at the top of their game.

Five: Fabulous new venues

This fabulous sound by OperaBend singers and musicians, requires a fabulous, state of the art venue. OperaBend has searched the state of Oregon to find only those venues with the best sound, kicking off with the Ridgeview Performing Arts Center, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. You will be astounded by the quality of this facility.

Six: Costumes and set

OperaBend has brought together the A team of stage production to create an immersive experience of being in old Paris. From costume design, to one of the most extensive prop collections for any production in the area, you will be amazed at the quality of this production of La Bohème.

OperaBend kicks off this, their most brilliant opera yet, opening March 10, 2017 in Redmond, Oregon, and continuing to venues throughout the state over the remainder of the month. Do not wait to get your tickets! We suggest you do it now, while good seats and greater prices are still available.

Get your choice seating HERE.

La Boheme in Redmond

March 10, 2017 7:00 PM – March 11, 2017 3:00 PM

OperaBend presents Puccini’s La Boheme

La Boheme in Madras

March 12, 2017 3:00 PM

OperaBend presents Puccini’s La Boheme in Madras at the Madras Performing Arts Center