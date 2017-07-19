Small Group Interactions at Central Oregon Writers Guild

Meet like-minded writers! For July’s meeting, they will be breaking up into small groups according to genre. Join one of six groups: Children’s, Young Adult, Sci-Fi, Fiction, Poetry, Nonfiction and a group for anyone interested in finding critique partners.

Get you started with some discussion topics, but the conversation can quickly move on to current and past projects, goals and challenges. This should be an inspiration for writers at all levels.

Central Oregon Writers Guild

Monthly Meeting

Thursday, 7/20 — 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Aspen Ridge

Bend, OR